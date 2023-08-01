Orientation program on nursing opportunities in Japan conducted in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 31: A comprehensive orientation program on nursing opportunities in Japan was successfully held under the chairmanship of Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The program took place at the CEM’s Conference Hall, BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Monday.

The government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, along with the Government of India, is providing sponsorship to eligible candidates to obtain specified skill worker permits for nursing professionals seeking to work in Japan.

CEM Pramod Boro highlighted the numerous advantages of working in Japan, including a conducive work environment, competitive remuneration, and a world-class professional setting. The program received support from the Skill Project Management Unit (PMU), the Department of Health BTC, and the Bodoland SEED Mission.

Boro emphasised the BTR government’s focus on enhancing the employability and skill development of the youth through various phased programs across multiple sectors. The Bodoland SEED Mission, initiated last year, has already conducted skill mapping of youth in all districts of BTR.

The program shed light on the one-year language training framework, which will be conducted by the NSDC International Language Centre, acting as the nodal agency for such training initiatives. Aspiring candidates from various districts attended the orientation program, participating in insightful discussions.

The Skill PMU project manager, Uttam Kumar Brahma, informed that similar orientation programs will be held across all districts of BTR before finalising the first batch of candidates. Currently, nine candidates have been selected for the program after verifying the necessary eligibility criteria.

Brahma further stated that the cost of training, along with all other expenses, will be fully sponsored by the BTC government, ensuring that aspiring nursing professionals can seize this unique opportunity.

The meeting saw the presence of esteemed officials, including Shiladitya Sarkar, regional engagement officer of NSDC, Dr Umesh Pancho, director of Health, Bodoland Territorial Council, and Pratibha Brahma, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board, among others.

