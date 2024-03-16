Outrage as Lord Buddha statues used as flower pots in hospital

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 15: In a shocking incident that has drawn condemnation from Buddhist devotees, three statues of Lord Buddha were found being used as flower pots at Margherita Rontix Hospital, igniting a wave of outrage in the community. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent assertions abroad that India is the land of Lord Buddha, such disrespectful actions contradict the reverence with which many hold the figure of Buddha.

A delegation comprising members of the All Assam Tangsa Student Union and local Buddhist devotees visited Dr Nabojit Cheleng, the proprietor of Margherita Rontix Hospital, to address the matter. Nayung Mossang, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed deep offense at the use of the statues in such a manner, labeling it a grave insult to Buddhist devotees worldwide. Mossang announced plans to submit a memorandum to the Margherita sub divisional officer (civil) urging strict action against companies involved in selling Lord Buddha statues for purposes such as dustbins and flowerpots.

Sashidhar Shyam, the publicity secretary of the All Assam Bauddha Mahasabha, also condemned the incident, noting similar occurrences at other establishments such as the Titabor Government Hospital in Jorhat. Shyam demanded that authorities take decisive action against those responsible for demeaning the religious sentiments of Buddhist followers.

Following the outcry, Dr Nabojit Cheleng and his wife issued an apology, pledging not to repeat such a mistake. The three statues were subsequently relocated to the Margherita Buddha Vihar, where Gyanowada Bhikkhu, the head monk, presided over a ceremony involving the burning of candles and incense sticks to honour the statues.