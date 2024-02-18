Outreach programme on naturopathy, yoga held in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 17: The Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub of Dhing College in association with Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing organized a three-day long outreach programme on naturopathy and yoga at the college premises in Nagaon recently.

The programme, which was held from February 9 to 11, was sponsored by DBT. The objective of the programme was to enhance the students about how they can heal their bodies by using natural elements like air, water, soil, etc through naturopathy and yoga asanas. Mud therapy is one of the most unique techniques of naturopathy through which one can cleanse to remove toxins from body.

Biman Hazarika, principal of the Dhing College inaugurated the programme, while secretary of the Arogya Yoga Kendra, Rupjyoti Kar attended the programme as the resource person. Gobin Ch Bharali, of the college’s department of chemistry was the keynote speaker in the camp. Sanjeeb Kr Nath, coordinator of the Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub and head of the college’s department of botany elucidated the objectives of the programme.

Over 60 students from the college participated in the outreach programme.