Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Outstanding athletes felicitated

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 11: The Morigaon district administration, in cooperation with the Morigaon District Sports Office, felicitated players who showed excellent performances in the state-level Khel Maharan competition held recently in Assam on Monday. In the state-level competition in the under-19 category, the kabaddi team secured the runners-up position for boys, and in the same category, the boys’ volleyball team emerged as champions in the biggest-ever state-level sports competition. Additionally, in the women’s above-19 category 800-meter relay competition, Morigaon brought laurels by receiving a Gold medal.

The players were formally felicitated by ADC Dyotiva Bora, DSO Chandan Talukdar, in the presence of the staff of DSO, Morigaon.

