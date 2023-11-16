19 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 16, 2023
type here...

Over 12 Cr Adivasis Have Benefitted From Govt Schemes In 10 Years: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that over 12 crore adivasi people have benefitted from various government schemes in the last ten years under the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre.

Joining the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ celebration at the tribal village of Barbakra near Rani, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Sonowal said the rich heritage of tribals and their contribution towards nation-building are being recognised now, according to an official release.

- Advertisement -

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, more than 12 crore adivasi people of India benefitted from multiple government welfare schemes since 2014,” he said.

Referring to the ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ that was launched earlier in the day by the prime minister, Sonowal said the programme is targeted to create awareness about various welfare schemes.

“People will be made aware of the benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc,” he said.

Sonowal, the Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, said the government has been working on ensuring equal opportunity for all, irrespective of social, political, cultural or economic background.

- Advertisement -

“This will enable an ecosystem that is self-sustaining and will propel us to achieve the goal of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047,” he said.

He paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda, the tribal icon whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, at the village.

Sonowal also relished a sumptuous meal, with many dishes from adivasi cuisine, during his visit to the village, the release added. (PTI)

Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
Best Foods For Brain & Memory
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

JP Nadda Ridicules Congress For Turning ‘Ram Bhakt’ For Votes

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering 8 Tribes With ‘No’ Contact With The Outside World Top 10 Safest Countries In The World Best Foods For Brain & Memory