Over 60,000 kgs of seized betel nuts unclaimed in Cachar

SILCHAR, March 4: Over 60,000 kgs of unclaimed betel nuts, which have been seized during separate operations, in Lakhipur police station in Assam’s Cachar district has emerged as a problem for the local authorities, as no one has come forward to claim the goods, a senior officer said.

With owners not claiming their goods, questions are also being raised on whether the betel nuts were meant for smuggling, he said.

- Advertisement -

“Lakhipur Police Station is grappling with a massive stockpile of seized betel nuts, with no rightful owner stepping forward to claim the commodity. Two separate operations have led to the confiscation of 60,420.26 kg of betel nuts, which continue to remain unclaimed despite repeated efforts to trace their legitimate proprietors,” the official said on Monday.

The first case of October 13, 2024 involved the seizure of 405 sacks of betel nuts, weighing 26,905 kg. In another case of December 26, 2023, a staggering 33,515.26 kg of betel nuts were seized.

The official said sacks of the betel nuts have been lying on the premises of Lakhipur Police Station, but no individual or entity has come forward with valid proof of ownership.

The authorities have issued multiple notifications, urging the rightful owners to establish their claim by submitting the necessary documentation, yet the stockpile remains untouched, he said.

- Advertisement -

With such an enormous quantity remaining unclaimed, the matter has sparked speculation about its origins and whether these seized commodity is linked to illegal trade or not, the official said.

A final call for any individual or business unit with rightful ownership of these confiscated goods to come forward and submit the required documents is being made. Failure to do so may lead to further legal action regarding the unclaimed property, he added. (PTI)