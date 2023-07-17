Over 98,000 People Affected In Flood

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: The flood situation in Assam remained stagnant on Sunday, with close to 1 lakh people affected in 13 districts and sub-divisions of the state, according to an official bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level, contributing to the ongoing floods.

Although there were no new fatalities reported, the toll from the current wave of floods remained at seven, the ASDMA bulletin confirmed. The number of affected individuals stood at 98,840 in Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur. On Saturday, the number of affected people was recorded as 1,07,829.

The Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level at Dhubri, Tezpur, and Nimatighat, while the Dikhou River was in spate in Sivasagar. An alert was issued in the western districts bordering Bhutan as excess water was released from the Kurrichu dam in the Himalayan kingdom since Friday morning.

To assist the affected population, authorities have set up a total of 66 relief camps and 49 relief distribution centers in the affected districts and subdivisions. These facilities are currently providing shelter to 2,941 inmates.

In terms of damage, a crop area spanning 3618.35 hectares has been affected, while 59,531 animals have also been impacted by the floods. Furthermore, 11 roads have been damaged in Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, and Morigaon districts.

Reports of damage to other infrastructures have been received from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Morigaon. Additionally, there have been instances of significant erosion in Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia districts, as reported in the bulletin.