Oxford University interns explore rural schools in Sonitpur

TEZPUR, Aug 10: A team of four internship students from Oxford University visited three rural schools in Sonitpur district on Wednesday to gain insights into their academic environment, teaching methods, and overall student development. The team, consisting of Jan Hubel, William, Rituraj Sharma, and Ashmeet Bhowmick, began their visit by exploring Jugal Higher Secondary School in the Kawoimari area in the morning.

During their visit, the team had the opportunity to inspect classrooms, science laboratories, the ATAL-Tinkering laboratory, library, community hub, and other facilities of the school. The team was particularly impressed by the school’s emphasis on eco-friendly initiatives, including a ‘go-green’ concept, alongside academic pursuits to foster the holistic development of students. The school’s head, Biswait Boro, extended a warm welcome to the foreign students with a traditional phulam gamosa during the morning assembly.

Later in the day, the team also visited Swahid Maniram Academy and Ulubari High School in the region, where they observed the academic conditions and cultural performances of the students.

It’s worth noting that the internship team has been in Guwahati for a month-long internship program under the Akshar Foundation, an organisation focused on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in various districts of Assam. The foundation emphasises vocational training, digital literacy, environmental awareness and protection, plastic recycling, peer learning, and holistic development of children. The initiative is being expanded in the Dhekiajuli area, and the team’s visit to Sonitpur’s schools is part of a pilot survey to better understand the local educational landscape.

Guided by social worker Rupjyoti Patangia and Akshar Foundation’s coordinator Rajarshi Mohan Neog, the team is expected to conclude their stay in Dhekiajuli by Thursday.