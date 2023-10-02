27 C
Panic grips Assam’s Jamugurihat after hundreds of fish found dead in pond, poisoning suspected

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Sonitpur, Oct 2: Panic gripped Assam’s Jamugurihat after hundreds of fish were found dead in a pond.

The incident occurred in Assam’s Sonitpur district, sending shock waves across the region.

Based on available information, unidentified individuals are believed to have poisoned the water body at Dholaibil in Jamugurihat on Sunday night, leading to the death of all fish in the pond.

It has been reported that several unemployed individuals were involved in fish farming in the pond as part of the government’s Amrit Sarovar scheme.

These individuals, now left without a source of income, have requested the police to apprehend those responsible for this act.

