Peace, Development Taking State To New Height: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that in the last 2.5 years of development, the state has gone to a new horizon.

“Assam is on a robust growth trajectory. In the last two and a half years, the government of Assam has been relentlessly working for the overall development of the state,” he said while addressing a gathering in Nalbari district where he participated in an Amrit Kalash Yatra.

He said that dharna, picketing, and agitation were the things of the past, adding, “On the other hand, new found peace and development is taking the state to a new height”.

Sarma also said that 27 lakh women have been included in Orunodoi scheme and all eligible families will be given ration cards by the end of this year with the help of which apart from getting daily essential commodities, medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be given.

“3.5 lakh students have been given bicycles, and around 15 lakh women have been given loan waiver under Assam Micro-Finance Loan waiver scheme,” he added.

He further said that Guwahati-Nalbari road through Hajo will be widened to 7 meter under Asom Mala programme.

On the occasion, Sarma also paid his tributes to the patriots like Mukunda Kakati, Dharmaram Deka and others from Nalbari district.

It may be noted that the yatra where people from 7 panchayats of Borbhag development Block participated started from Arikuchi Durga Temple, traversed various sections and concluded at Marua, Sankardeva Kshetra, Borbhag. As a part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’, soil is being collected from the courtyard of different households and will be sent to New Delhi for the Amrit Vatika.

Port of the soil will also be used to build a university at Gohpur in the name of freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua.

Commenting on the same Sarma said that the sea of humanity and the reverberating chants of the people in the Amrit Kalash Yatra are indeed a testimony of the people’s acceptance of the programme.

He said that he is immensely happy to see the spontaneous participation of all sections of the people of Nalbari who came out in large numbers in the Amrit Kalash Yatra.

Public Health Engineering etc minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also spoke on the occasion.

Besides the chief minister and Mallabaruah, the chairman of GMDA Narayan Deka and a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.