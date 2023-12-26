17 C
People Celebrate Christmas, Offer Prayers, Make Merry In Assam

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: The Christmas cheer caught on with Assam on Monday as people of all faiths joined in offering prayers and merry-making on the occasion.

From midnight masses to prayers in the morning, the churches particularly came alive with the festive spirit.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, wished the people on the occasion.

“May this special occasion prompt reflection on the profound teachings of Lord Jesus, inspiring us to contribute towards a society brimming with love, humanity, and compassion,” Kataria wrote on X.

Sarma, also taking to the micro-blogging site, wrote, “Wishing a #MerryChristmas! For those celebrating, may Jesus illuminate your path with wisdom and happiness.”

Special prayers were held in churches since Sunday night. The Christmas day also began with prayers and the singing of carols.

In various places, including Kokrajhar, carols were sung in local languages by people dressed in their traditional attire.

Carnivals were organised at different places, including by churches, where various fun activities were organised for the visitors.

People of other religions also joined the festivities, praying for peace and happiness all around. (PTI)

