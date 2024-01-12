Permanent concrete seat constructed in memory of Late Jirchari Rongpi

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 11: Tensing Rongpi, the joint secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), contributed by donating and constructing a permanent concrete seat at Hemphu Mukrang Ground, Taralangso, in memory of his late son, Jirchari Rongpi.

Jirchari Rongpi, a 30-year-old individual passionate about hard rock music, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2023, due to illness. The inauguration of the concrete seat, dedicated to the late Rongpi’s memory, took place in the presence of Chandrasing Kro, president of the Karbi Cultural Society. Also attending the event were Tensing Rongpi, father of the late Jirchari Rongpi, his mother Komola Beypi, Dilip Kathar, tribal cultural research officer, and Dilip Bey, president of the Karbi Film Society. Family members, relatives, and well-wishers of the late Jirchari Rongpi also participated in the ceremony.