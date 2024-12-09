16 C
Pharmacy owner accused of withholding employee’s salary

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 8: A shocking case of alleged exploitation has emerged from Demow Barua Changmai, where Purna Kanta Gogoi, a long-time employee of Kamakhya Medical Store on Demow Nitai Road, claims he has not been paid his monthly salary since 2019.

Gogoi, who has been working at the pharmacy for 16 years, alleged that when he approached the owner on Saturday to request his overdue salary, he was forcibly removed from the premises. In response to the incident, Gogoi lodged a complaint with the Demow Labour Union.

On Sunday morning, the situation escalated when leaders from the Demow Labour Union, Demow Regional Students Union, Demow Regional Tai Ahom Students Union, and Asomiya Yuva Mancha temporarily shut down the pharmacy.

The student union leaders warned that the pharmacy would remain closed if the owner failed to pay Gogoi his outstanding wages promptly.

