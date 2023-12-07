Phenomenal rise in female worker population is reducing unemployment: Assam CM

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the phenomenal rise in female worker population ratio is essentially reducing unemployment in the state.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, he said that empowering Nari-Shakti is govrnment’s top priority.

“Empowering Nari-Shakti is our top priority! Welfare schemes have encouraged and empowered our women force, which has greatly helped in reducing the unemployment rate in the state,” he wrote on X.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister’s statement highlights the government’s commitment to gender inclusivity and the advancement of women in the workforce. The emphasis on Nari-Shakti, or women empowerment, is seen as a strategic approach to address both economic and social challenges.

Assam has witnessed a notable increase in the participation of women in various sectors, including formal employment. The implementation of welfare schemes aimed at women’s upliftment has played a pivotal role in creating a conducive environment for their economic participation.

However, the Chief Minister did not provide specific details on the initiatives or schemes contributing to the rise in the female workforce.