Physics Walla Vidyapeeth Pathshala inaugurated in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 31: The first Physics Walla Vidyapeeth Pathshala in the entire North East of India was officially launched at Nagaon a couple of days back under the leadership of Chiranjeevi Enterprise. The initiative aims to provide education to the student community with facilities for skill development and self-confidence, enabling students from small towns to crack competitive examinations conducted by the union and state governments.

- Advertisement -

According to a press note, the institute will offer live or online classes, offline classes, records, lectures, examination series, and other study materials for students studying physics at the college level.

Shilpi Rekha Pandit, assistant commissioner, Nagaon, ceremonially inaugurated the institute by lighting the earthen lamp. Gagan Garg and Bangsh, two noted experienced experts from New Delhi who will be part of the institute, also attended the inaugural ceremony. Over a hundred students from various educational institutions in the small town participated in the inaugural session of the institute.

The classes of the institute will be held on the second and third floor of ‘Rigel Arched’, situated near Nagaon Dhaccapatty area, the release added.