Pijush  Hazarika Directs Preventing Involvement Of Suspicious Individuals In Mission Basundhara 2.0

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 6: Pijush Hazarika, the minister for water resources, parliamentary affairs, information, and public relations in the Assam government, and the guardian minister for Sonitpur district, presided over a Land Advisory Committee meeting held at the district commissioner’s conference hall on Friday. During the meeting, the focus was on the land allotment process and land dispute-related matters in the district under the ongoing Mission Basundhara 2.0 program.

The meeting resulted in the decision to provide land allotment to 1,525 landless individuals in the district. Hazarika emphasised the importance of fair execution of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visionary Mission Basundhara 2.0 program. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate to ensure that ineligible individuals do not receive land allotments. Additionally, he provided clear directives to prevent the involvement of suspicious individuals or brokers in the program.

After thorough cross-checking and verifications, the meeting concluded that 1,525 deserving beneficiaries in the district would receive land allotments. When asked about Tezpur University’s request for 240 acres of land from the administration, Hazarika stated that the government had already allocated 100 bighas of land to the university, and another 50 bighas of land were ready to be allotted.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including MLA Tezpur, Prithviraj Rabha, MLA Rangapara, Krishna Kamal Tanti, and district commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra.