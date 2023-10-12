Pijush Hazarika Distributes Orunodoi Cards To Beneficiaries In Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: It was a big day for beneficiaries as they gathered at the Silchar Polica Parade Ground in Silchar in Cachar district on Wednesday to receive the Orunudoi cards, that assures them a financial aid of Rs 1250 every month.

State minister of water resources, information and public relations, social justice and empowerment, Pijush Hazarika distributed the Orunodoi cards to deserving beneficiaries at the Silchar Police Parade Ground on Wednesday. He is currently on a three-day visit to Barak valley.

Addressing the gathering, Hazarika said, “The state government has taken a large number of initiatives for the economic and nutritional security of women. Foremost was the ‘Orunodoi ‘ scheme, which as its name suggests has literally become a beacon of hope for many. The scheme launched in 2020, aims at poverty alleviation and socio-economic inclusion of financially weaker households in the state through financial assistance so that disadvantaged households are assured of a minimum monthly cash flow.”

The minister also said another objective of Orunodoi is to reduce the multiplicity of schemes and consolidate them through the direct bank transfer platform with support for better delivery and results.

The minister further said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has set the target of making Assam into one of the first five developed states of the country. The state government is making sincere efforts to bring about development in all sectors.

‘‘A large number of unemployed people have already received employment. Another 20 thousand unemployed people will be employed in the meantime,” he added.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty said that the present chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been successful in ensuring the overall development of the entire state.

‘‘Sarma is working relentlessly after coming into power in the year 2021 with the blessings of the people of the state. As a result, this government has been able to win people’s hearts and will continue to do so,” he added.

MLA Udharbandh Mihir Kanti Som said that Orunodoi project is a big project benefitting the poor substantially.

Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai said that this project is the largest project in the entire country for the socio-economic development of women.

Notably, Orunodoi cards were distributed to 10 beneficiaries in the event. Earlier, Cachar district commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha explained the purpose and the objectives of the occasion.

The Orunodoi cards were distributed in Cachar along with other districts of the state to empower poor families, eliminate poverty and make women self-sufficient. Rupees 1250 will be deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries directly on November 10.

It is worth mentioning that permanent residents of the state whose total family income is less than Rs 2 lakh per annum will benefit from this scheme. The main feature of attraction of Orunodoi is that it makes way by giving priority to people from different vulnerable sections of the society like divorced, unmarried, separated women with special emphasis on especially abled women.

The state finance department ensures the rollout, implementation and operational monitoring of the scheme and a district level monitoring committee (DLMC) comprising of district commissioners and other elected representatives monitor the quality of implementation at the grass root level.

Orunodoi is implemented through a state DBT portal capable of transferring monthly financial benefits to the bank accounts of beneficiaries with minimum human intervention. This portal was created to embrace the poor and ensure that no one is discriminated against from yielding the benefits of the scheme.

During the financial year 2020-21, 19 lakh women received financial aid on the 10th of every month. Later, the Assam government increased the amount to rupees 1000 from October 2021 and from October 2022 the beneficiaries have been receiving an additional amount of Rs 250 as electricity subsidy. In this way 19 lakh families are being financially benefitted every month.

