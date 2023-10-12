Pijush lays foundation stone for ‘Topoban’ old age home in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 11: Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Public Relations in the Government of Assam and the guardian minister for Sonitpur District, laid the foundation stone for an old age home called “Topoban” in Tezpur. The old age home, to be constructed in the campus of Ashadeep Ashroy Griha, is run by the Indian Council for Child Welfare, Tezpur branch. It will be a three-story building constructed with the financial support of approximately 79 lakh rupees provided by the DIAGIO group as part of their CSR initiative.

During the ceremony, minister Hazarika stressed that old age homes should serve as shelters for childless elderly persons. He emphasized the importance of respecting and caring for one’s parents, noting that those who cannot serve their parents in need cannot serve their country or society effectively.

Deba Kumar Mishra, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur, welcomed the dignitaries and discussed the necessity of the old age home in Tezpur. He acknowledged the generous efforts and contributions of the DIAGIO group and assured that the construction of the old age home would be completed by February next year.

Dr. Lakshmi Goswami, a prominent social worker and President of the Indian Council for Child Welfare, Tezpur branch, expressed the need for old age homes in changing times and appreciated the efforts of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra in establishing the facility and entrusting its supervision to the Child Welfare Council of India, Tezpur branch.

Other dignitaries in attendance included MLA Kamalpur, Diganta Kalita, MLA Borchala, Ganesh Limbu, key officials from the DIAGIO group, and various social and community leaders.

Minister Hazarika also participated in a meeting of the Sub-divisional Land Advisory Committee, where he issued instructions to prevent suspicious individuals or brokers from involvement in the program. He urged active support for those seeking assistance through Mission Basundhara 2.0 and emphasized the importance of ensuring that tribal lands are not registered under the names of others.