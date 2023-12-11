Pijush unveils and initiates multiple projects in Barhampur LAC, Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 10: Pijush Hazarika, the minister of water resources and information and public relations, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Barhampur assembly constituency in Nagaon. The minister commenced his visit by officially unveiling the reconstructed and innovated Barhampur Swahid Bhavan, a project funded by the local MLA.

During the inauguration ceremony at Barhampur Swahid Bhavan, Hazarika paid homage to four local freedom fighters: Bhogeswari Phookanani, Lakhi Hazarika, Balo Sut, and Thogi Sut. He acknowledged and remembered their sacrifices for the nation during the freedom struggle. Additionally, the minister paid tributes to the 855 martyrs of the Assam agitation on Martyrs Day, commemorated across the state.

Following this, Hazarika visited the Kathiatoli Development Block in the constituency, participating in a program as part of the ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra’. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the government of India’s initiatives for the welfare of all sections of society during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. The minister urged everyone to join the ‘Developed India Sankalpa Yatra’. He inaugurated the newly constructed Sambhavna Bhavan under the Kathiatoli Development Zone.

In the evening, the minister unveiled and laid foundation stones for several projects under six schemes from three state government departments. This included the inauguration of a bridge and an erosion control project on the left bank of the Nishari river at Tetelisara. Hazarika, while inaugurating the projects, emphasised that they were approved under the Maintenance and Repair (M&R) category of the Water Resources Department. The minister was accompanied by Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma and Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami during his visit to the constituency.