PM Modi accorded ward welcome on arrival at Kaziranga

HT Digital,

Kaziranga, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kohora range in Kaziranga National Park, Assam on March 8. He was warmly received by the locals on arrival. The Prime Minister is currently staying at the Assam Police guest house during his visit.

A large crowd gathered at the World Heritage Site to welcome PM Modi as he arrived at Kaziranga National Park. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi flew into Assam for a two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundations for projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister as he arrived at Tezpur airport via a special flight. Sarma shared a photo welcoming the Prime Minister on social media.

From Tezpur, Modi flew to Panbari in Kaziranga via helicopter. The final 15 km of his journey to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park was by road.

PM Modi will be undertaking a jungle safari early Saturday morning. Park authorities have arranged for both jeep and elephant safaris, with his visit expected to last approximately two hours.