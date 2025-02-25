‘PM Modi has become brand ambassador of NE’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Jhumoir dance program in Guwahati on Monday and he wished that it would create a world record like the Bihu dance nearly two years ago that he witnessed here.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi highlighted the vibrant and evolving atmosphere in Assam. He lauded the state’s cultural and developmental progress, expressing anticipation for another historic event akin to the record-breaking Bihu dance performance in 2023.

He acknowledged the Jhumoir dance event, which aims to set a new world record. He also recalled the remarkable feat achieved in 2023 when 11,500 artists performed the Bihu dance, earning a place in the world records.

“I was eagerly waiting for another such grand event,” he remarked, congratulating the people of Assam for their efforts in organising the event.

The Prime Minister appreciated chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam, emphasising that such cultural showcases enhance the pride of both Assam and India.

Notably, the event has garnered international attention, with over 60 ambassadors in attendance, underscoring the region’s growing global recognition.

Modi highlighted the transformative journey of Assam and the Northeast under his leadership.

“Once, Assam and the Northeast were neglected, but today, Modi has become the brand ambassador of the region,” he stated.

Modi recalled his overnight stay at Kaziranga National Park, making him the only Prime Minister to have done so.

“Recognising Assamese heritage, the government has granted classical language status to the Assamese language, fulfilling a long-awaited demand of the people. Additionally, Charaideo Maidam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, further cementing Assam’s historical significance,” he added.

Modi further paid tribute to Assam’s great warrior, Lachit Borphukan, who has received long-overdue national recognition.

“A 125-foot statue of Lachit Borphukan has been constructed in Assam to honor his legacy. To celebrate the contribution of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, the government has initiated Jana Jatiya Gaurav Diva,” he mentioned.

Modi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development and welfare of tribal communities, stating that the BJP government is dedicated to both service and progress.

Modi highlighted several key welfare initiatives undertaken by the government, particularly focusing on the upliftment of tea garden workers and rural communities.

”The BJP government has provided financial assistance to pregnant women working in tea gardens, ensuring better maternal care. Furthermore, Assam is set to witness significant advancements in healthcare and education with the establishment of 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and over 100 model tea garden schools,” he stated.

Expressing optimism about Assam’s future, PM Modi stated that the Northeast is on a path of rapid development. He firmly believes that the world will applaud the Jhumoir dance program and extended his heartfelt gratitude to the artists for their dedication and performance.

The Prime Minister’s address underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to Assam’s cultural, social, and economic growth. His vision promises a new era of prosperity and global recognition for Assam and the entire Northeast region.