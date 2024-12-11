PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Assam agitation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs of the Assam agitation on the occasion of Swahid Diwas.

Taking to X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Swahid Diwas is an occasion to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifices of those who dedicated themselves to the Assam Movement. Their unwavering resolve and selfless efforts helped preserve Assam’s unique culture and identity. Their valour also inspires us all to continue working towards a developed Assam.”

On 10th December every year, Assam remembers the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Assam Agitation, which sought to expel illegal foreigners from the state.

Meanwhile, the Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, also paid tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement.

In the national capital today, an event was held at Sonowal’s residence and was attended by Members of Parliament Rameswar Teli and Pradan Baruah.

Honouring the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs, the Union minister expressed profound respect and reiterated the importance of their contributions in safeguarding Assam’s identity, culture, and heritage.

“May their saga of sacrifice remain immortal, inspiring future generations to uphold the ideals of justice and unity,” he said.

A movement to preserve the Assamese language, land, and identity swept over Assam between 1979 and 1985.

Students across the state led by AASU participated in the Assam Agitation, a movement that called on the government to stop illegal immigration from the neighbouring countries and protect the land, language, and cultural identity of the Assamese people.

In a pre-internet era, despite experiencing police brutality, AASU leaders organised protests when regionalism was on the rise throughout the state.

The Assam Accord, which was signed on August 15, 1985, marked the end of the students’ agitation after many agitators gave their lives in the process.