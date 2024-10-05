25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 5, 2024
type here...

PNGB Hostel-backed candidates sweep Dibrugarh University elections

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 4: Fourteen candidates backed by the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGB Boys Hostel) won various posts out of the total 18 in the Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) election for the 2024-25 session, held on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Among the winners were candidates for the coveted posts of president, general secretary, and vice president. Jugal Kishor Gogoi was elected president, Lenish Mili was elected general secretary, and Bhaskar Jyoti Pawe was elected vice president.

All of them were backed by the PNGB Boys Hostel. Significantly, the PNGB Boys’ Hostel candidates were projected against those backed by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The other winners were: Hiruj Boruah (AGS), Mrinmoy Bora (Magazine), Gauravjyoti Neog (Music), Bhairav Kumar Gogoi (Cultural), Hakim Safik Saikia (Debating and Symposium), Karabi Gogoi (Literary and Fine Arts), Anurag Saikia (General Sports), Joint Chawhai (Cricket), Hema Lama (Indoor Games), Rahul Darik (Football), Nijwn Basumatary (Volleyball), Dipjyoti Phukan (Boys Common Room), Protistha Kashyap (Girls Common Room), Khamiranjan Bhuyan (Social Service), and Palash Ranjan Saikia (Gymnasium).

9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NAAC Peer Team visits Darrang College for accreditation assessment

The Hills Times -
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan