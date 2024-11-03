‘Poi Lu Muchalinda’ festival unites devotees at Bor Phakial Vihar

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 2: The Bor Phakial Buddha Vihar in Ketetong, Margherita, is currently hosting the grand Poi Lu Muchalinda festival, a significant annual event for the Buddhist community.

The three-day festival, which began on November 1 and runs until November 3, draws devotees from across the region, celebrating traditional ceremonies with deep cultural reverence.

A special moment this year was the donation of a Buddha idol by Jatin Wakhet and his family from Baragolai. Ceremonies such as Katina Civar Daan Utsav, Sangkan Gyi, and Tangkhon Gyi added to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Despite its rich heritage, Bor Phakial Buddha Vihar, over a century old, faces an urgent threat from soil erosion caused by the Buridehing River. Local residents, mostly Tai Phakey families dependent on farming, have been preserving their culture despite limited resources. They hope that growing recognition of the vihar’s cultural value will prompt government action to protect this historical site for future generations.