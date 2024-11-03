22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 3, 2024
type here...

‘Poi Lu Muchalinda’ festival unites devotees at Bor Phakial Vihar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 2: The Bor Phakial Buddha Vihar in Ketetong, Margherita, is currently hosting the grand Poi Lu Muchalinda festival, a significant annual event for the Buddhist community.
The three-day festival, which began on November 1 and runs until November 3, draws devotees from across the region, celebrating traditional ceremonies with deep cultural reverence.

- Advertisement -

A special moment this year was the donation of a Buddha idol by Jatin Wakhet and his family from Baragolai. Ceremonies such as Katina Civar Daan Utsav, Sangkan Gyi, and Tangkhon Gyi added to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Related Posts:

Despite its rich heritage, Bor Phakial Buddha Vihar, over a century old, faces an urgent threat from soil erosion caused by the Buridehing River. Local residents, mostly Tai Phakey families dependent on farming, have been preserving their culture despite limited resources. They hope that growing recognition of the vihar’s cultural value will prompt government action to protect this historical site for future generations.

10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two arrested in Morigaon truck heist

The Hills Times -
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation