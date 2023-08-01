Police In Karbi Anglong Recovers Arms, A Notepad With The UPFKL Letterhead In Manja

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 31: The police in Karbi Anglong recovered arms from a car at Manja, under Manja police station. The police intercepted one Alto car, AS 01 EF 0152, at Manja Tini Ali last Friday. On searching the vehicle, 41 pages of a notepad with the letter head ‘United Peoples Front of Karbi Longri (UPFKL)’ were recovered.

Subsequently, a case at Manja police station was registered No.: 27/2023, U/S- 120B/ 384/ 511 IPC, R/W Section 16/17/18/20 UA (P) Act. In this case, two people who were travelling in the car were arrested. They have been identified as Rajesh Phangcho (33), son of Dhonsing Phangcho, resident of Rongchijeng, under Jirikindeng in West Karbi Anglong, and Sanjya Engti (32), son of Longsing Engti, resident of Mutha Village, under Jirikindeng police station, in West Karbi Anglong.

During subsequent police remand and interrogation, the arrested duo revealed that Sanjay Engti is the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the newly formed insurgent organisation UPFKL. They have procured arms and ammunition, which they have concealed in the Alto car.

On being shown by the arrested accused, the arms and ammunition were recovered from under the car. The arms are: one 9 mm pistol along with a magazine and 4 rounds of live ammunition; a .22 pistol along with a magazine and 5 rounds of live ammunition; three HE 36 hand grenades; and two detonators.

Further investigation is going on.