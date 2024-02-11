14.4 C
Police register two cases in investment app scam

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 9: Two cases have been registered at the Jorhat Police Station following surfacing of an alleged financial scam operated through an investment app.

According to sources, after the victims of the alleged scam against a person (Ranjit Pegu) accused of promoting the app for investment was lodged at the police station on Thursday a case (43/2024) under sections 120 (B), 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Another case relating to the alleged scam has been registered at the ok thanks againopolice station following lodging of another FIR by Ranjit Pegu, who is also a faculty member of a college here, against a representative of the investment app for the scam. The case (No: 44/2024) has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

