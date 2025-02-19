Police rescue minor girl from Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Assam Police has recovered an alleged kidnapped girl and apprehended the accused from Guwahati, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after girl’s father Suresh Pramanik lodged an FIR stating that his 19-year-old daughter was kidnapped while she was returing home after giving HS final exam.

Father in the FIR also named the person, identified as Mohibur Khan, who was allegedly involved in the kidnappedof her daughter after threatening.

“Approximately 03:45 PM while his 19 years old daughter was returning home from Dimoria College after the ongoing H.S final exams, one Mohibur Khan (21yrs), S/O Md Raja, residing at Sonapur Balligate, PS-Sonapur, Dist-Kamrup(M), threatened the complainant’s daughter and forcefully kidnapped her and fled from the scene,” the official statement added.

Following the FIR, the police swung into action and recovered the girl from Guwahati. The police also arrested Khan over the charges of kidnapping.

“A team of Sonapur PS led by the OC & SOG of East Police District recovered a kidnapped girl and arrested the accused from Guwahati today early morning” the statement concluded.