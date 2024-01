HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: At approximately 7:45 pm on Saturday night, a joint operation was conducted by the staff of South Salmara Mankachar Police Station in collaboration with relevant authorities, and under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (P). During the operation, a Bolero pick-up van was intercepted and subsequently seized. The van was found to be loaded with 70 bags of sugar, 6 blankets, 1 mobile phone, and two individuals were apprehended at the scene.