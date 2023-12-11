Polio immunisation programme inaugurated at Nellie Banpara sub-centre

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Dec 10: The Sub-National Immunisation Campaign 2023, organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, government of Assam, was officially inaugurated at the Nellie sub health centre. Kamaljit Talukdar, the state director of health and family welfare, presided over the inauguration of the State Polio Day at Nellie Banpara health sub-centre in Jagiroad.

The polio vaccination drive is being carried out in 19 districts of the state on this day. The program commenced with Kamaljit Talukdar administering two drops of the polio vaccine to a child, marking the official start of the campaign.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of key officials including additional chief medical and health officer Dr Tapan Kumar Shaikia, joint director of health services Dr Phani Pathak, health officers Dr Sabita Das and Dr Arup Kumar Deka, district health officer Niranjan Bardoloi, Dr Dharmeshwar Ranghang, BK Chowdhury, Dr Dibyajyoti Bardoloi, Zufin Sultana, Rita Das, and other health department officials and employees. The ceremony was presided over by Nav Kumar Medhi, Officer, Health Department.

The State Polio Day and the subsequent immunisation campaign aim to ensure comprehensive polio coverage in the designated districts, reflecting the ongoing commitment of the health department to prevent the spread of polio in Assam.