36.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 5, 2025
type here...

Political Row Intensifies in Assam as CM Sarma Accuses Gaurav Gogoi of Pakistan Links

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a Press Conference after the Cabinet Meeting at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on 06-06-24.Pix by UB Photos
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, alleging that he had visited Pakistan and raising serious questions about the citizenship status of his family members. The remarks have triggered a sharp political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state.

- Advertisement -

Sarma claimed that Gogoi had traveled to Pakistan for 15 days, alleging that the visit was confirmed and questioning its motive. “Going to Pakistan is not like visiting Kaziranga or Manas. There are no tourist spots there—it’s a hub of terrorism. I have evidence of his trip and he must explain what he did during those 15 days,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Related Posts:

The controversy deepened as Sarma further alleged that Gogoi’s wife had visited Pakistan 19 times and may be drawing a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India. He suggested that this raised serious national security concerns.

Adding to the charges, Sarma claimed he had proof that Gogoi’s children are not Indian citizens. “If we can arrest 40 people for supporting Pakistan, we can also take action against Gogoi. He is not above the law,” Sarma said, emphasizing that no individual should be exempt from legal scrutiny.

Taking the matter to social media, the Chief Minister shared a series of pointed questions directed at Gogoi. These included demands for clarity on his alleged Pakistan visit, his wife’s financial dealings, and the citizenship details of his family members.

- Advertisement -

In a strong rebuttal, Gaurav Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of resorting to personal attacks rather than addressing the pressing issues faced by the people of Assam. “While I’m focused on the future of Assam’s children, including problems like school dropout rates and child labour, the Chief Minister is obsessed with my family,” Gogoi stated on Saturday.

The war of words has further strained relations between the BJP and Congress in Assam, intensifying the political battle in the run-up to upcoming elections. Both sides continue to accuse each other of neglecting governance in favor of personal and political vendettas.

View all stories
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Police File Report Over “Gun Salute” Event in Saikul Amid Ongoing...

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies 10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends 7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers