Political Row Intensifies in Assam as CM Sarma Accuses Gaurav Gogoi of Pakistan Links

GUWAHATI, MAY 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, alleging that he had visited Pakistan and raising serious questions about the citizenship status of his family members. The remarks have triggered a sharp political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state.

Sarma claimed that Gogoi had traveled to Pakistan for 15 days, alleging that the visit was confirmed and questioning its motive. “Going to Pakistan is not like visiting Kaziranga or Manas. There are no tourist spots there—it’s a hub of terrorism. I have evidence of his trip and he must explain what he did during those 15 days,” the Chief Minister asserted.

The controversy deepened as Sarma further alleged that Gogoi’s wife had visited Pakistan 19 times and may be drawing a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India. He suggested that this raised serious national security concerns.

Adding to the charges, Sarma claimed he had proof that Gogoi’s children are not Indian citizens. “If we can arrest 40 people for supporting Pakistan, we can also take action against Gogoi. He is not above the law,” Sarma said, emphasizing that no individual should be exempt from legal scrutiny.

Taking the matter to social media, the Chief Minister shared a series of pointed questions directed at Gogoi. These included demands for clarity on his alleged Pakistan visit, his wife’s financial dealings, and the citizenship details of his family members.

In a strong rebuttal, Gaurav Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of resorting to personal attacks rather than addressing the pressing issues faced by the people of Assam. “While I’m focused on the future of Assam’s children, including problems like school dropout rates and child labour, the Chief Minister is obsessed with my family,” Gogoi stated on Saturday.

The war of words has further strained relations between the BJP and Congress in Assam, intensifying the political battle in the run-up to upcoming elections. Both sides continue to accuse each other of neglecting governance in favor of personal and political vendettas.