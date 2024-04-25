BOKAJAN: Polling officials have departed for their respective polling stations in 108 Bokajan Legislative Assembly Constituency. The polling officer, presiding officer and security personnel comprising of Assam police and paramilitary CRPF are on their way. In 108 Bokajan Legislative Assembly Constituency there are 150200 voters among them are 75168 men and 75032 are women. There are 203 polling stations in Bokajan LA. The vehicles have departed from Bokajan Block playground. Officials for 28 Polling station has departed on April 24 and the personnel for the rest they will go to their posts on April 25. Sector officers and zonal officers are working on a war footing. Dry day has been declared from the evening of April 24 from 4 pm to the evening of April 26 till 4 pm.

Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May