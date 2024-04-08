24 C
Prakritipremi Manch installs artificial bird nests

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 7: With a unique mission to maintain biodiversity balance in the state, ‘Prakritipremi Manch, Asom’ – a leading nature organisation in the state, initiated a statewide campaign to install artificial bird nests on tree tops at various locations across the state.

On Sunday, as part of this unique initiative, the organisation installed artificial bird nests on the tree tops of several trees at the Dol Gobinda campus of the historic Batadroba Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite Guru Srimanta Sankardeva.

During the drive, Jogendra Narayan Deva Mahanta, Satradhikar and the president of the Batadroba Than Management Committee, executive president Prabhat Kalita, and other members of Batadroba Than attended the day-long program of nest installation here.

The installation of artificial bird nests was initiated with an Assamese quote: ‘Goshe Goshe Thake Jodi Pokhir Aloi/ Dhoraloi Nahe Kahanio Praloi’, and it was spearheaded by Hitesh Sharma, president of the Manch, as stated in a press note here.

