21.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 21, 2024
type here...

Pratibha Protsahan Yojana screening test held 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: The screening test for the Governor Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25 was successfully conducted on Sunday across four centres, namely Cotton University, Guwahati; Bongaigaon University, Bongaigaon; Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat; and Gurucharan University, Silchar. A total of 511 students participated in the screening test.

- Advertisement -

The initiative was envisaged and initiated by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The scheme aims to provide free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination to aspiring candidates. The coaching will be facilitated and imparted by reputed agencies in New Delhi (NCR), namely Pawan Chintan Dhara Ashram and Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan.

The screening test was conducted by Raj Bhavan, Assam, with complete support from the district administrations at all test centres.

5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dibrugarh celebrates first successful kidney transplant

The Hills Times -
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India