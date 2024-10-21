Pratibha Protsahan Yojana screening test held 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: The screening test for the Governor Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25 was successfully conducted on Sunday across four centres, namely Cotton University, Guwahati; Bongaigaon University, Bongaigaon; Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat; and Gurucharan University, Silchar. A total of 511 students participated in the screening test.

The initiative was envisaged and initiated by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The scheme aims to provide free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination to aspiring candidates. The coaching will be facilitated and imparted by reputed agencies in New Delhi (NCR), namely Pawan Chintan Dhara Ashram and Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan.

The screening test was conducted by Raj Bhavan, Assam, with complete support from the district administrations at all test centres.