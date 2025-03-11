Pratiksha Deka from Assam Crowned Winner of Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 11: Pratiksha Deka, a singer from Assam, has been crowned the winner of Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2, a highly acclaimed singing competition on Doordarshan.

- Advertisement -

Her superb vocals and compelling performances won her the crown after a fierce fight against three other contestants—Piccosa, Jack Aslam, and Jyothi Sharma.

The competition was judged by a renowned panel of judges, including Bollywood music director Anu Malik, composer Anand Raj Anand, the musical duo Shareeb and Toshi, and playback singer Pratibha Singh Baghel. Their inputs and advice went a long way in influencing the contestants’ journey, making the competition all the more demanding and rewarding.

Following her victory, Pratiksha expressed her joy and gratitude. “Winning Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2 feels surreal and incredibly rewarding. It’s an honor to have my journey recognized. I’m excited to keep refining my craft and explore new musical horizons,” she said, reflecting on her achievement.

She also went on to social media and expressed her sincerest gratitude for all those people who had helped her during the competition. Expressing her emotive gratitude in a post, she said, “Honored and beyond thankful to be the Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2 winner! A big thanks to all judges, mentors, my grandparents, parents, my brother, my family, friends who supported me throughout this experience. This is our win!”

- Advertisement -

Pratiksha’s victory is not only a turning point in her music career but also points towards the abundance of talent from Assam. Her passion and hard work towards music will leave their mark on the industry. Pratiksha’s fans and supporters are eagerly looking forward to what she does next as she goes on to forge a bright future in music.