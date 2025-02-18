Preparation in full swing in Sonitpur for Advantage Assam 2.0

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 17: Sonitpur DC Ankur Bharali chaired a meeting on Monday with officials from various banks operating in the district in preparation for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

The meeting, held at the conference hall of the DC’s office, Sonitpur, was attended by the lead district manager, Achajya Sonowal, and the general manager of the district industries and commerce centre, Sonitpur, Morgan Meston, among other key officials.

Addressing the gathering, Bharali provided an overview of the summit and highlighted the role of banks in fostering investment opportunities. He informed the officials about the recently held zonal workshop on Advantage Assam 2.0 in collaboration with Biswanath and emphasised the need for banks to facilitate and expedite the processing of pending loan applications.

Furthermore, he informed that the district administration would arrange for a live streaming of the inaugural session of Advantage Assam 2.0 on February 25 at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office.

On this occasion, loan sanction letters under various schemes and departments will also be ceremoniously handed over to eligible beneficiaries. Bharali underscored the significance of the summit in shaping an investment-friendly environment in the state. The meeting was attended by the DDM of NABARD, heads of departments of the district administration, and other concerned officials.

