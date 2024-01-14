President Murmu to inaugurate key projects, attend events during Meghalaya and Assam visit

HT Digital,

Delhi, Jan 14: Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, is scheduled to visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, 2024. The President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium, Tura, on January 15.

The following day, she will address the Self Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.

She will also address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road.

The President will lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.

A civic reception will be hosted in her honour by the Meghalaya Government at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong, in the evening. On January 17, the President will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.