Prime Minister Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra inaugurated in Chirang

Initiative aimed to provide high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices to the public

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: The Prime Minister Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Runikhata Shantipur SS Ltd in  Chirang was inaugurated on Friday by Member of Parliament Jayanta Basumatary.

The event was graced by the presence of deputy commissioner of Chirang, Jatin Bora, along with other dignitaries and officials.

Among the distinguished guests were OSD to chief executive member, Bodoland Territorial Region, Sangrang Brahma; CHD, co-operation department, Jayanta Kherkatary; DRCS Chirang, Kohinoor Narzary; and officials from the health department.

The Prime Minister Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) initiative aimed to provide high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices to the public. These centers played a crucial role in reducing healthcare expenses for economically weaker sections by offering medicines that are 50-90% cheaper than branded alternatives. Established under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), these Kendras ensure that essential medicines, surgical items, and healthcare products are available at subsidized rates while maintaining stringent quality standards.

With the opening of this Janaushadhi Kendra, the residents of Shantipur and surrounding areas will benefit from cost-effective healthcare solutions, strengthening the government’s vision of affordable healthcare coverage in rural areas.

The department of co-operation, Bodoland Territorial Region, was also actively working on establishing more Janaushadhi Kendras across BTR to ensure that affordable medicines reach every corner of the region. This initiative aligned with the broader mission of improving health infrastructure and accessibility, particularly in rural and remote areas.

