Prisoner Escapes From Police Custody

DALGAON, Sept 21: A prisoner has escaped from police custody while being taken to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital for treatment in Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district.

The prisoner has been identified as Ziarul Haque, a resident of Nagarbahi village near Mangaldoi. He has been accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

According to police sources, the prisoner told the police that he wanted to relieve himself and then escaped from police custody. The police have launched a search operation to trace him.