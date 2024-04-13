23 C
Priyanka Gandhi to visit Assam on April 16, to campaign for Gaurav Gogoi

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 13: As political campaigning intensifies across the country, Indian National Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit Assam.

Reports indicate that Gandhi Vadra will visit the northeastern state on April 16 to campaign for the party’s candidate from the Jorhat assembly seat, Gaurav Gogoi. She will participate in a road show in Jorhat’s Titabor before heading to Agartala in Tripura for further campaigning.

Reports on Friday stated that she will lead a roadshow in Agartala on April 16 in support of opposition INDIA bloc candidates contesting from Tripura West and Tripura East Lok Sabha constituencies.

The roadshow will cover key locations across the state capital, with Gandhi Vadra addressing the public near Surya Chowmuhani. Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman emphasised the importance of the upcoming elections, calling for active participation in the roadshow.

The West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency will see Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha representing the opposition INDIA Bloc, while former CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang will contest from the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

