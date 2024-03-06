18 C
Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, his associate hospitalized in Assam Medical College after health deteriorates

Dibrugarh, March 6: Prominent pro-Khalistan leader, Amritpal Singh, currently incarcerated at Dibrugarh Jail, was admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), according to sources on Wednesday.

Reports also suggest that another accomplice of Singh, also serving a prison sentence, was admitted to AMCH. The pair are suffering from various ailments including Epilepsy, leading to their hospital admission after a decline in their health on Tuesday night.

It should be noted that Singh and other detainees initiated an indefinite hunger strike in Dibrugarh jail from October 2023, protesting alleged limitations on their chosen lawyer’s access to them while in detention.

