Proclamation against one in Bokajan

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 25: The judicial magistrate in Bokajan in Karbi Anglong has issued a proclamation against accused Julfikar Ali in connection with PRC Case 194/2022. The proclamation was declared on January 30, 2025, and has been forwarded to the concerned authorities for wide publicity in Diphu Town and Ronkimi area.

The order comes after a complaint was registered against Julfikar Ali, son of Md. Abdul Hakim, residing at Diphu Flood Control Office, PS- Diphu, Karbi Anglong. The accused has been suspected of committing an offense punishable under Section 420/375 of the Indian Penal Code. Following investigations, a warrant for his arrest was issued, but he has remained untraceable, leading to the belief that he has absconded or is concealing himself to evade legal proceedings.

In light of this, the accused has been directed to appear before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bokajan, Karbi Anglong, on March 1, 2025, to respond to the allegations. Authorities urged the public to report any information regarding his whereabouts to law enforcement agencies.