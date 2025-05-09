Prohibitory order in Sonitpur ensuring peaceful Panchayat election counting

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 8: In preparation for the counting of votes for the upcoming Panchayat Election, scheduled for May 11, the District Magistrate of Sonitpur, Ankur Bharali, has issued a Prohibitory Order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Thursday. The order has been enforced ex-parte, citing the urgency of maintaining public peace and order, and will remain in force until further notice.

According to the order: Gathering of people and vehicle parking within a 100-meter radius of the counting centre at Darrang College, Tezpur, is strictly prohibited, Parking of vehicles directly outside the counting centre gates is also restricted.

Entry into the premises will be allowed only to individuals carrying valid Identity Cards issued by the I-Card Cell of Panchayat Election 2025 for counting purposes.

Carrying of sharp weapons, sticks, or any object that may be used as a weapon is strictly forbidden during public gatherings or victory processions.

Temporary food stalls or shops within the restricted area are not permitted.

The use, bursting, or sound emission of firecrackers is prohibited.

Security personnel and public servants on official election duty are exempt from the vehicle parking restrictions.

Permanent business establishments within the restricted area will not be affected.

The order also clarifies that any aggrieved party may approach the competent authority with proper justification for consideration or exemption.

Violators of the order will face penal action under Section 223 of the BNSS, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to ensuring a safe and orderly counting process.