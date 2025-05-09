25 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
type here...

Prohibitory order in Sonitpur ensuring peaceful Panchayat election counting

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, May 8: In preparation for the counting of votes for the upcoming Panchayat Election, scheduled for May 11, the District Magistrate of Sonitpur, Ankur Bharali, has issued a Prohibitory Order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Thursday. The order has been enforced ex-parte, citing the urgency of maintaining public peace and order, and will remain in force until further notice.

According to the order: Gathering of people and vehicle parking within a 100-meter radius of the counting centre at Darrang College, Tezpur, is strictly prohibited, Parking of vehicles directly outside the counting centre gates is also restricted.

- Advertisement -

Entry into the premises will be allowed only to individuals carrying valid Identity Cards issued by the I-Card Cell of Panchayat Election 2025 for counting purposes.

Related Posts:

Carrying of sharp weapons, sticks, or any object that may be used as a weapon is strictly forbidden during public gatherings or victory processions.

Temporary food stalls or shops within the restricted area are not permitted.

The use, bursting, or sound emission of firecrackers is prohibited.

- Advertisement -

Security personnel and public servants on official election duty are exempt from the vehicle parking restrictions.

Permanent business establishments within the restricted area will not be affected.

The order also clarifies that any aggrieved party may approach the competent authority with proper justification for consideration or exemption.

Violators of the order will face penal action under Section 223 of the BNSS, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to ensuring a safe and orderly counting process.

Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 88th death anniversary observed with reverence in Kokrajhar

The Hills Times -
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape