Protest erupts over poor road conditions in Jorhat’s Panichokuwa

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

JORHAT, Oct 10: Residents of approximately eight villages in Panichokuwa, under West Jorhat Revenue Circle, staged a protest on Monday against Dergaon AGP MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali due to the deplorable condition of the road connecting the Puranimati Satra.

The area falls under the Dergaon Assembly constituency, and Bharali has been consecutively elected for two terms since 2016. The protesters, including a significant number of women, raised slogans against the legislator, who represents a party that is part of the ruling alliance government led by the BJP.

They expressed their grievances, stating that people were facing tremendous difficulties commuting on the road, which serves as the sole route for hundreds of residents in approximately eight villages. They noted that during the rainy season, it is nearly impossible to use the road, and there is a constant fear of accidents due to the sludge.

The protesting villagers also highlighted the dire situation faced by students who have to remove socks and shoes while going to schools and colleges during the monsoon period due to the slush.

- Advertisement -

They claimed that their repeated appeals to the MLA for road construction had gone unanswered, and the road’s condition continued to deteriorate. They demanded urgent road construction and urged the legislator to inspect the current road conditions. The villagers also called upon the chief minister to pay attention to the matter.