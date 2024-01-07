Protest staged against assault on journalist

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, Jan 6: The members of the Nagaon Press Club on Saturday staged a two-hours sit in protest near the office of the Nagaon district commissioner (DC) against the alleged misbehaviour and assault of a journalist of a Guwahati based private satellite news channel by the DC.

The Nagaon DC had reportedly assaulted the journalist, Dipankar Medhi inside his office chamber on Friday. He also took the later to the police station.

About a hundred media persons as well as other members from various organizations participated in the stir. Members of the Nagaon Press Club strongly condemned the incident and also criticised the attitude of the district commissioner towards the victim.

The protestors demanded a high level probe into the incident and urged the authorities concerned to ensure the security of the journalist community in future.

- Advertisement -

“If a journalist is not safe and attacked in the open, how will a common man be safe?” said a media person.

Our Morigaon correspondent adds

The Morigaon Sambadik Samaj on Saturday staged a protest at the Bihutoli ground in Morigaon against the alleged assault of a journalist of a Guwahati based private satellite channel by the Nagaon district commissioner at his chamber on Friday.

Members of the Samaj held banners and leaflets and shouted slogans demanding justice for the journalist. Members of the All Assam Students’ Union and the Garia-Moria Parishad also landed their support to the protest.