Protest Staged In Jorhat Against Hydel Projects, Oil Palm Cultivation

JORHAT, Nov 9: The ‘Forum for Assam’ staged a two-hour sit-in stir in front of the Jorhat district commissioner’s office complex, seeking halt to the hydel project installation works under NHPC Limited underway in the region. They also opposed oil palm cultivation in the state.

The protesters holding placards and banners stating their demands shouted slogans against both the projects, claiming that both posed grave threat to the lives and property of people and also to the environment.

Flaying the central government, a protestor said, “Had the leaders ruling the country from New Delhi declared that buildings for their residences would be constructed in the vicinity of Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric and then claimed that the project was safe by staying in those houses the people of Assam may have believed them.”

Alleging that the government did not care about the lives of indigenous groups and communities of the state, the protesters said that taking up oil palm plantation in the state was too was hazardous for the rich biodiversity of region.

They stated that in many countries across the world palm oil cultivation has been withdrawn following adverse affects on the environment. Several other state level community organizations also extended their support to the protest programme.

Later the protesters also forwarded a memorandum to the Union and state governments to halt both the projects at the earliest.