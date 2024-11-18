PST, PET for Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment to begin on Nov 25

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: The Assam Police has announced the commencement of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of Constables (AB) for the Assam Commando Battalions, a news bulletin said on Monday.

The tests are scheduled to begin on November 25, 2024, as per the official update.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Police stated, “Important Update! PST & PET for the recruitment of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions will commence from 25-11-2024.”

Candidates who have applied for the positions can now download their admit cards from the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) at (slprbassam.in).

The admit card download process began on November 18, 2024.

Furthermore, aspiring candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details on their admit cards, including the date, time, and venue of the tests.

Notably, proper adherence to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card is crucial for a seamless process.