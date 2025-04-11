Punjab Police takes Papalpreet Singh back from Dibrugarh Jail

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 10: The Punjab Police on Thursday took Waris Punjab De member Papalpreet Singh back to Punjab from Dibrugarh after the completion of his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Singh was taken into custody by a Punjab Police team on Wednesday from Dibrugarh Central Jail and was flown out via Dibrugarh Airport.

He had been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 11, 2023, after being brought from Punjab under NSA charges.

It may be noted that last month, eight other Waris Punjab De members who were also detained under the NSA were shifted to Punjab following the expiry of their detention period. The members included Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Harjeet Singh, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh, and Varinder Singh Johal. They are currently facing trial in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

With Papalpreet Singh’s transfer, only Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh now remains in the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail.

His NSA detention period is set to expire on April 22. If not extended by the Punjab government, he is also likely to be shifted back.