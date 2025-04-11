23 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 11, 2025
type here...

Punjab Police takes Papalpreet Singh back from Dibrugarh Jail

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 10: The Punjab Police on Thursday took Waris Punjab De member Papalpreet Singh back to Punjab from Dibrugarh after the completion of his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

- Advertisement -

Singh was taken into custody by a Punjab Police team on Wednesday from Dibrugarh Central Jail and was flown out via Dibrugarh Airport.

Related Posts:

He had been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 11, 2023, after being brought from Punjab under NSA charges.

It may be noted that last month, eight other Waris Punjab De members who were also detained under the NSA were shifted to Punjab following the expiry of their detention period. The members included Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Harjeet Singh, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh, and Varinder Singh Johal. They are currently facing trial in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

With Papalpreet Singh’s transfer, only Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh now remains in the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail.

- Advertisement -

His NSA detention period is set to expire on April 22. If not extended by the Punjab government, he is also likely to be shifted back.

7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Places to Visit North east India in April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India contributed just 3.5 per cent of global plastic waste in...

The Hills Times -
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway 10 Places to Visit North east India in April