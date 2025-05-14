34.5 C
Queen Camilla Honors Assam’s Dr. Bibhuti Lahkar at Wildlife Conservation Gala

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 14: King Charles and Queen Camilla recently attended a charity gala at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, focused on celebrating wildlife conservation and art in support of the Elephant Family, an organization founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother, Mark Shand. The event, titled “Wonders of the Wild,” brought together royalty, celebrities, and conservation leaders for a night of fundraising and awareness.

A significant highlight of the evening was Queen Camilla presenting the Mark Shand Award to Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, a renowned conservationist from Assam. Dr. Lahkar, representing the NGO Aaranyak, was recognized for his exceptional work in Asian elephant conservation and conflict mitigation, especially in Manas National Park. His efforts to protect elephants and foster peaceful coexistence with local communities were celebrated as a vital contribution to wildlife preservation.

The event also marked the conclusion of the Big Egg Hunt fundraiser, which showcased giant, artist-designed eggs across London. During his address, King Charles stressed the importance of global collaboration in environmental conservation, while Queen Camilla fondly remembered her brother Mark’s deep passion for wildlife protection. The evening also highlighted the grassroots conservation initiatives in Assam, with organizations like Aaranyak and the Balipara Foundation playing key roles in protecting the region’s rich biodiversity.

