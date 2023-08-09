29 C
Rahul Gandhi accused of passing “flying kiss” and disrespecting women in the Lok Sabha

Smriti Irani accuses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss as he exited parliament following his statement. Several BJP female MP’s files complaint and demands action against him.

HT DIGITAL

Delhi, Aug 9: Union Minister Smriti Irani accuses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss while departing parliament after his statement on the No-Confidence Motion on Wednesday.

“Never before has a man’s’misogynistic behavior’ been so visible in parliament,” she told reporters. When the House of the people – where laws are made to protect the dignity of women – during the course of a session stands witness to a man’s misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?”

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and other female BJP MPs have filed a complaint against MP Rahul Gandhi’s flying kiss within the Lok Sabha, accusing him of disrespecting women MPs.

“I would like to draw you attention towards the incident in the House by Mr. Rahul Gandhi, MO from Wayanad, Kerala. The said member has behaved in an indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture towards Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behavior by the Member, which has not only insulted the dignity women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House,” the complaint letter states.

 

