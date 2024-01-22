Rahul Gandhi is scared of my son: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that his former colleague and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to be afraid of him, and now he has started to fear his son.

“My son, who is a student and has no political aspirations, has become the new focus of Rahul Gandhi’s fear. It’s perplexing why he is afraid of someone who is not even entering politics,” asserted Chief Minister Sarma.

Sarma dismissed the Congress’s request for a probe into his family’s businesses as “bachpana” (childishness) on the part of Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress had written to the CBI director, urging an investigation into the Chief Minister’s family businesses.

The verbal duel between the two political figures began on Friday when Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally, labeled Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “most corrupt chief minister” in the country.

He accused Sarma’s family, including his son, of being involved in corrupt practices.

Sarma retaliated, claiming that the Gandhi family epitomizes corruption, and no one can surpass them in corruption charges.

The ongoing Congress yatra, which commenced in mid-January from Manipur, is currently traversing through Assam. The war of words between the political heavyweights is adding an extra layer of intensity to the already charged political atmosphere in the region.

The public awaits further developments in this political tussle as both leaders continue to exchange accusations and counter-accusations.